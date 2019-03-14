Brother of Edinburgh murder victim describes him as ‘wonderful and protective’

The brother of an award-winning Burundian chef thought to have been murdered in Edinburgh has spoken of his grief as he joined the police appeal to trace those responsible for his death.

Nicolas Simenya described brother Lionel as “wonderful, protective and appreciated by all those who crossed his path” at a press conference on Thursday.

Lionel, who was 36, was found dead in the street on Ford’s Road last Thursday after being brutally attacked.

And Nicolas has now launched a heartfelt appeal for information regarding the incident.

He said: “Lionel was a wonderful, protective big brother and appreciated by all those who crossed his path in Burundi where he was born; in Belgium, his adopted country; and in Scotland where he spent his final years.

“Lionel worked hard and never asked for help from anyone.

“Lionel was in his prime and would have been 37 yesterday had he not been taken away from us.”

Nicolas added: “In the short time he lived in Edinburgh, he won an award as a chef and was considered for prominent work in Edinburgh.

“Yesterday, we visited his body at the mortuary, he looked so peaceful. The same way he lived his life.

“Lionel did not deserve to die in such an atrocious death. He should be living his life to the fullest, instead of having been cruelly taken away from us.

“As his family, we urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the police so we can start grieving.”

