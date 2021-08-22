Officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 8.40pm on Friday in Burdiehouse Drive in the south of the city, and subsequently cordoned off the area.

A man, woman and two young children in the house were not injured. Police said they believe the attack could be targeted.

Officers remain in the area conducting investigations.

A small black hatchback car was seen in the area at the time and detectives have appealed for any witnesses or people with video footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, Gayfield CID, said: “Whilst this may be a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately at the house with some ricocheting off the wall and into the garden. Children were playing in gardens nearby and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no one was injured but the gunman obviously has no regard for anyone in the area, including children, some of whom were really terrified by what happened.

“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.

“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.

“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“From our enquiries so far we believe that there was a small black hatchback car in the area at the time and it was seen to drive off towards Southhouse Broadway.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Burdiehouse Drive or the surrounding roads between 8.30 pm and 8.50 pm. Their footage could prove very useful to our enquiry.

“High visibility officers remain at the scene. We have an incident caravan on Burdiehouse Drive where people can speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information. Officers will also be in the local community centre offering support.”

Local community inspector Kieran Dougal said:

"We recognise and understand the impact this incident will have had on the residents of Burdiehouse. Thankfully firearm incidents like this are rare in Edinburgh and I would stress that the city remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 3555 of Friday, 20 August, 2021 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

