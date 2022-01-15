Buses pelted with stones by primary school kids in West Lothian

Police released this image of a shattered bus window in West Lothian following a number of "extremely dangerous" attacks in recent weeks. PIC: West Lothian Police/FB.

Police have issued a plea to parents and carers to keep an eye on their children given ongoing incidents in Blackridge, Fauldhouse and Whitburn.

Officers have been called to a number of incidents over the past few weeks and condemned the “extremely dangerous acts” which were putting drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.

A number of bus services have been withdrawn this weekend.

A statement from West Lothian Police said a “very small number of youths” were responsible for throwing stones at bus windows, with children from primary school aged to around 14 involved.

It said: “Sadly we are continuing to have issues reported with a very small number of youths throwing stones at bus windows in the Blackridge, Fauldhouse and Whitburn areas.

" We have focused a lot of officer time in the past few weeks dealing with similar issues.

"In each instance the groups are fairly small in number with ages varying from primary school age to around 14.

"I can’t emphasise enough that this is an extremely dangerous activity for passengers, the driver and the wider risk of a serious accident.”

Police said it needed the help of parents and carers to tackle the issue and asked them to consider where there children were at night, who they were with and what they were doing.

“We will again be very active over the weekend, bus services are being withdrawn due to safety concerns, which impacts severely on local residents who rely on them,” the statement added.

Lothian Buses has been contacted for comment.

