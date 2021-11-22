Businessman biker clocked doing 120mph on A1 in East Lothian

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Richard Montgomery, 58, was racing a BMW along the busy A1 on his powerful Suzuki bike when he was caught speeding at 50mph over the legal limit last year.

Traffic police stationed on an overhead bridge spotted the reckless motorcyclist speeding near to the Gladsmuir junction of the main road and gave chase.

Banned: Ton-up biker businessman Richard Montgomery.

The officers eventually managed to catch up with the Scout Leader and he was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

Montgomery, from North Berwick, East Lothian, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month where he admitted driving at a “grossly excessive speed” on September 5 last year.

He was back in the dock for sentencing and heard Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss describe the speed he reached as “astonishing”.

Defence solicitor Kevin Connor told the court: “First of all there is excuse for what he did. His position is that he was being tailgated by a BMW and he took the silly decision to accelerate away from it.

“What he did was way overboard and there was no need to accelerate to the speed he did, but he did and he accepts his guilt.

“He understands what he did was risky and dangerous. He did slow down of his own accord very soon afterwards.”

The lawyer added Montgomery’s illegal behaviour on the road was “very brief” as he was clocked doing 120MPH at 1.02pm and then pulled over and charged by the police at 1.06pm.

Mr Connor said Montgomery was a local Scout Leader and that he owns a golf chauffeur business where he drives mainly American tourists to play at prestigious golf courses throughout Scotland.

The court also heard Montgomery has previous driving convictions on his record and that he currently has live penalty points on his licence.

Sheriff Auchincloss said: “The speed you were doing was astonishing. The level of risk to you and to other road users was very high indeed.”

He banned Montgomery from driving for 32 months and ordered him to carry out 171 hours of unpaid work in the community as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

He was also ordered to complete the extended driving test before he is allowed back on the road.

