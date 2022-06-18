He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh for treatment – but his condition is not known.

The incident happened on Calder Road around 3:45pm on Friday.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, and officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a child being hit by a car on Calder Road, Edinburgh around 3:45pm on Friday 17.