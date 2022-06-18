He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh for treatment – but his condition is not known.
The incident happened on Calder Road around 3:45pm on Friday.
Police and ambulance services attended the scene, and officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a child being hit by a car on Calder Road, Edinburgh around 3:45pm on Friday 17.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”