Calder Road: Boy, 12, in hospital after being hit by car on busy Edinburgh road

A 12-year-old boy was take to hospital on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:29 pm

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh for treatment – but his condition is not known.

The incident happened on Calder Road around 3:45pm on Friday.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, and officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a child being hit by a car on Calder Road, Edinburgh around 3:45pm on Friday 17.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”