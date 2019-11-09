Callous thieves assault man, 62, while ransacking his West Lothian home

Callous thieves assaulted a 62-year-old man and left him with facial injuries as they ransacked his West Lothian home.

Two men approached the man's house in Limefield Avenue, Polbeth, at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

When the occupant answered the door, the two men forced their way into the property and assaulted him.

Police have issued an appeal.

The pair then proceeded to ransack the house and stole a quantity of cash.

The victim sustained a facial injury, however, he did not seek medical treatment at the time.

The first man is white, in his mid-50s, around 5ft 8 – 5ft 10 inches in height, with a stocky build and short, dark, unkempt, hair. He was unshaven and was wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, dark blue jeans and black leather gloves.

The second man is white, aged between 18 and 22, with a slim build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey woolly hat and light coloured clothing.

The incident was reported to police on Friday.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Detective Constable John Irvine said: “I am appealing to anyone who can help us identify these men. They clearly care for no-one but themselves as they prey on members of our communities. If anyone has any information about the crime or who saw the men in the area either before or after the incident, please do contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital in helping us trace those responsible.”