It has also has the seventh highest crime rate over all.

According to the study, between 2020 and 2021, there were 499 crimes reported per 10,000.

It is second, behind Glasgow City for crimes of violence as well as sexual crimes.

Edinburgh Crime: Capital named as second highest for crimes of violence and sexual crime in the country

The area with the highest crime rate is Dundee where there were 688 crimes reported per 10,000.

A third of these are crimes of dishonesty, which include, fraud, embezzlement, theft and white-collar crime.

Dundee City also has the sixth-highest level of sexual crimes reported.

Then Glasgow with 682, West Dunbartonshire with 632.

Glasgow has reported the most sexual crimes compared to any other local authority area at 1,787 in total.

Forth highest is North Lanarkshire with 530, Aberdeen City with 513 then Inverclyde with 511.

Crimes of dishonesty are the most commonly reported crimes in Aberdeen, with 4,635 reported.

Despite having the second-highest population, Edinburgh is next, followed by North Ayrshire with 497 and Clackmannanshire with 484.

Clackmannanshire has a particularly low population of 51,290 but is still found on the top ten list.

The tenth, and last on the list included in the study which was conducted by A-Plan Insurance using data from Scot Gov, is Renfrewshire with 468.

Crimes of dishonesty were reported in greater numbers and this area has the lowest number of non sexual crimes of violence.

These statistics are from between 2020 and 2021

