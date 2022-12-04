News you can trust since 1873
Car overturns in West Lothian accident: man taken to hospital and arrested

Saturday night accident in Armadale

By Ian Swanson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been arrested after a car overturned in a crash in West Lothian on Saturday night.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in Station Road, Armadale. Police and ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a single car crash on Station Road, Armadale, around 7.10pm on Saturday, 3 December, 2022. A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The same man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences. The road was reopened around 8.30pm."

The car is pictured on its roof in Station Road, Armadale. Picture: David Orr.