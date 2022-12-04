A man has been arrested after a car overturned in a crash in West Lothian on Saturday night.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in Station Road, Armadale. Police and ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a single car crash on Station Road, Armadale, around 7.10pm on Saturday, 3 December, 2022. A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance. The same man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences. The road was reopened around 8.30pm."