A car was set on fire late last night on the driveway of a property in Winchburgh, with police treating it as a wilful and deliberate fire.

The incident happened around 12.20am on Thursday, October 2, when a black Audi Q7 was reported as on fire on Millcraig Mews in the West Lothian town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished. No one was injured. Police officers are appealing for information.

Enquiries so far have established that a man was seen around the time of the incident, leaving the scene in the direction of Millcraig Road, and officers are keen to trace him. He is described as white, of average build, and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

A car was set on fire at Millcraig Mews in Winchburgh in the middle of the night October 1/2. | Google Maps

Detective Constable Chris Watson said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the vehicle was destroyed and damage was caused to a garage at the property.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. Please also check any private-CCTV or dash-cam footage that you have to see if you have captured anything that might help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0060 of Thursday, 2 October, 2025. Or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.