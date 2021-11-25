Caroline Glachan case: Three charged over 1996 death of Dunbartonshire schoolgirl
Cold case review detectives have charged three people in connection with the death of Scots schoolgirl Caroline Glachan 25 years ago.
Caroline, 14, was found partially submerged in the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill, Renton, at about 4.10pm on Sunday August 25 1996.
Police said they have arrested and charged two men, aged 42 and 43, and a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of the Major Investigations Teams, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our investigation and those who have come forward with important information surrounding Caroline’s death.”
All three are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The case has featured in a string of television documentaries and appeals.
Caroline, from Bonhill, was a pupil at Our Lady and St Patrick's High School in Dumbarton at the time of her death.