CCTV appeal after assault and robbery in Dalry

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to as part of their investigation into an assault and robbery in Dalry.

The incident happened in Shoppers Spot, Dalry Road at around 7.55pm on Thursday, 2 August 2018.

Officers believe the pair pictured can assist their with their enquiries and are appealing to anyone who recognise them to contact them.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Campaign to stop £165m tram extension | ScotRail commuter satisfaction falls | Traffic and travel

Detective Constable Jennifer Patrick from Corstorphine CID said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t seriously injured during the robbery but was left in a state of shock after the attack.

“We are appealing for anyone who can help us identify these men to get in touch with us.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital