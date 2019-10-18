CCTV appeal after Bathgate disturbance left man seriously injured
Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to trace following a disturbance in Bathgate which left a man seriously injured in the street.
The incident happened in Hopetoun Street at about 1:10am on Sunday, April 28th.
The man is described as white, aged in his thirties, of medium build and about 5ft 6ins to 5ft 10ins tall with light brown/ginger receding hair, balding on the crown and a beard or stubble. He is shown in the image wearing a short sleeved plain dark t-shirt and black training shoes with a white sole.
The woman is described as white, in her thirties, about 5ft 4ins to 5ft 6ins tall with long brown hair. She is shown in the image wearing a leopard print top tied at the waist with a black belt, black trousers, black shoes and a white handbag.
Detective Sergeant Mark Gibson, of Livingston CID said: "This incident happened after a number of people were leaving licensed premises at closing time and as such the disturbance would likely have been witnessed by other members of the public.
"Similarly, should you have any other relevant information, then you should also get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0366 of 28th April 2019, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.