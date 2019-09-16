CCTV appeal: Police search for man with 'distinctive' tattoo after assault on Edinburgh train

Have your say

Police have released CCTV footage of a man who they believe may be able to assist them following an assault.

The incident took place on Sunday 18th August 2019 at 12.30pm on-board a Scotrail service from Edinburgh Waverley to Helensburgh Central, between Bathgate and Caldercruix.

The man is described as white, approximately 35-40 years old, of slim build with grey scruffy hair and grey stubble.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans.

The man has a very distinctive tattoo of a face on the back of his left hand, along with tattoos up his arms and neck.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 1900071349 or Iog 267 of 18/08/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.