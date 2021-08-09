Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

In the year to April 2021, Crimestoppers received around 2,700 anonymous reports about rural crime in the UK. However, they believe that crimes have been under-reported this year, despite a 14 per cent increase on the year before.

Farms across the Lothians have been targeted by organised crime gangs, stealing plant, machinery, quad bikes and even high-value working dogs. It is suspected that in some cases heavy machinery has been stolen to order and shipped abroad by international crooks.

Collared: Police Scotland helped recover a litter of Border collies stolen from East Lothian

Crime has had a crushing effect on some rural communities. Gangs abuse wildlife, the environment, and their communities to the extent that residents often feel unsafe, farm owners are put under the pressure of big bills for criminal damage, and local businesses’ cash flow suffers.

The National Farmers Union insurance company ‘NFU Mutual’, estimates that rural theft costs Scotland £1.7 million. Crimestoppers is running a four-week UK-wide campaign supported by Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime, NFU Mutual and several other organisations in order to raise awareness of rural crime and let the public know how they can help.

Angela Parker, National Manager for Scotland at Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity knows how damaging crime in the countryside can be: to local communities, to rural businesses, to farmers, wildlife and the environment.”

“Every day we hear from people who are in the know about those involved in damaging our beautiful countryside across Scotland, but there is so much more we can do. By telling us anonymously what you know, whether you live or are visiting rural areas, your information can help make all the difference.

Police Scotland and other organisations are tackling rural crime

Parker continued: “A team of professionals working at our charity’s UK Contact Centre anonymise all information received – to ensure the person giving the details is never identified - before passing it on to police to investigate. Your voice really can make a difference. Working together, we can help protect our precious countryside and rural environment, communities and business from the harm caused by these criminal gangs.”

John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “With headlines often focused on crime in the cities, it is easy to forget rural crime, but rural crime is increasing and is a serious issue. From hare coursing to machinery theft, the impact of rural crime on victims’ lives and livelihood can be enormous, with victims often left with long-term anxiety. Together we can stop it.”

To report rural crime 100 per cent anonymously, visit the charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a simple and secure anonymous online form or call their 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, 365 days of the year. In an emergency, always call 999.

Please note: Computer IP addresses are never traced and no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.

Quad bikes are among the favourite targets for crime gangs

