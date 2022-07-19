Christopher Cook, 78, who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday has been found.
Police shared the news on social media, writing: “Christopher Cook (78) who was missing from the Moredun area of Edinburgh has been traced.
"Thank you for your comments and shares.”
Earlier this morning, police shared an appeal, asking the public to help them trace Christopher.