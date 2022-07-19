Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Cook, 78, who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday has been found.

Police shared the news on social media, writing: “Christopher Cook (78) who was missing from the Moredun area of Edinburgh has been traced.

"Thank you for your comments and shares.”

Earlier this morning, police shared an appeal, asking the public to help them trace Christopher.