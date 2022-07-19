Christopher Cook: Elderly man reported missing from Edinburgh found 'safe' by police

Police in Edinburgh have safely traced a missing 78-year-old man.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:37 am

Christopher Cook, 78, who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday has been found.

Police shared the news on social media, writing: “Christopher Cook (78) who was missing from the Moredun area of Edinburgh has been traced.

"Thank you for your comments and shares.”

Earlier this morning, police shared an appeal, asking the public to help them trace Christopher.

Christopher Cook, 78, has been found by police.