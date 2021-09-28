Bomb squad in attendance on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

Comely Bank Street, in the Stockbridge area of the Capital, was cordoned off at both ends and several properties were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday evening.

Police received a report of a ‘possible ordnance’ in a property on the street.

According to Police Scotland, the ‘possible ordnance’ was securely moved to a location where a controlled explosion could be carried out.

A cordon was put in place and several neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Police Scotland said that the incident was no risk to the wider public.

One local resident told the Evening News: “We have all been told to stay in our houses and the street has been taped off by police.”

Police Scotland has said that the cordon was stood down and those evacuated from their homes as a precaution returned.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordnance found within a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

“A cordon was put in place by officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended and the possible ordnance was securely moved to a location where a controlled explosion could be carried out.

“The cordon was stood down and those evacuated from their homes as a precaution returned.”

