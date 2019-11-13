Concerns grow for missing West Lothian man, 26, last seen leaving work
Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a missing 26-year-old man from West Lothian who was last seen leaving his place of work.
Jonathon Donaldson was last seen leaving his work in Uphall at around 4pm on Monday, November 11th.
Police said Jonathon, who lives in the Armadale area of West Lothian, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
He is described as 5ft2ins, of slim build with short light brown hair. He was wearing a black jumper with a grey hood and dark coloured trousers, dark coloured shoes and carrying a black Adidas rucksack.
Jonathon has links to the Armadale and Uphall area of West Lothian.
Anyone who may have seen Jonathon since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1521 of 12 November, 2019.