Concerns over welfare of missing Edinburgh man

Police in Edinburgh are hunting a missing 47-year-old man.

Robert Mackay was last seen leaving an address in the Grassmarket at around midday on Tuesday, April 9.

The 47-year-old, who lives in the city centre of Edinburgh, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Robert is white, 5ft 7in, with short grey/white hair.

When reported missing, Robert was known to be wearing black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black cargo trousers, black and white trainers, a black and white Adidas backpack and watch.

Robert has links with the Glasgow area, where he may have travelled by train.

Anyone who may have seen Robert since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2166 of 10th April 2019.

