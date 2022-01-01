Connor Farnworth: Police becoming 'increasingly concerned' for missing 14-year-old from Falkirk
Police in Falkirk have issued an urgent social media appeal as part of their efforts to trace a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing and has not been seen since Thursday.
The police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for Connor Farnworth, 14, who was last seen at about 7.45pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Brightons, Falkirk.
Connor is described as being 5 foot 8 inches, and having a medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. When Connor was last seen, he was wearing a long black parka style jacket with a fur hood, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers.
Inspector Alex Hatrick at Falkirk Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Connor and I would ask anyone who has seen Connor since he was reported missing or has any information which would help find him to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number PS-20211230-3084”.