Cops hunt Edinburgh bag-snatcher after victim left "badly shaken"

A BAG-SNATCHER is being hunted by detectives after he pounced on a woman in a city centre street.

The robber struck as his 41-year-old victim walked along George Street at around 5.30am on Friday (Sept 6), close to the Bank of Scotland near the junction with Frederick Street.

He demanded her property before grabbing her bag and strolling off westbound on George Street - leaving the woman "badly shaken."

Police are working to identify the suspect and want to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the George Street area at the time.

The suspect is described as male, white, 5’6”, 18-22 years, with brown hair, and wearing a dark zip up jacket, dark trousers and brown boots. He spoke with an Edinburgh accent.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Robertson from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: "Thankfully the victim was unhurt however was left badly shaken. We are now conducting various lines of inquiry to trace the suspect and anyone who was on George Street at the time and can help us identify this male should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Police at Gayfield Square Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0430 of 06th September 2019.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.