Covid shortages continue to hit police staffing in West Lothian

As with all emergency services, police are among the most exposed to infection and the resulting need to self-isolate.

Highlighting the ongoing demands on the force, community liaison Sergeant Iain Wells reported staff shortages to recent meetings of West Lothian Council’s local area committees.

Sergeant Wells told last Friday’s meeting of the Broxburn, Uphall and Winchburgh local area committee: “We are still being impacted by the Omicron variant. In fact so much so that I work in a department of eight here, last week there was just me, because we had an outbreak. So it is still having an impact on resources which then has an impact on being able to turn stuff over and to deal with things.

“Thankfully the majority are back now so, fingers crossed, we won’t get to that situation again. But it just puts a bit of perspective on it, that Covid is having an impact on resources, not just manpower, but across the board.”

Sergeant Wells also pointed to recent senior retirements within the force locally and new appointments. Divisional Commander, Chief Supt McKenzie and Supt Forrester have retired and have been replaced by Chief Supt Cat Paton and Supt Steve Hazlett, who has the partnerships portfolio.

The quarterly police report, covering October to 31 December in the Broxburn ward also addressed the Covid impact.

It said: “Like all other public services there has been a significant impact of the Omicron variant with a high level of Covid cases and requirement to self-isolate due to close contact.”