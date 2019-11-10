Crews race to early morning Edinburgh fire as building evacuated
Four casualties have been reported.
Fire crews were battling a building fire in Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a reported fire on Newhaven Road, just off the junction with Bonnington Road, at 6.33am.
The building was evacuated as four appliances battled the blaze, believed to be in a tenement building.
There are four confirmed casualties who suffered minor injuries in the fire.
Two fire appliances are still in attendance.