Crews race to early morning Edinburgh fire as building evacuated

Fire crews were battling a building fire in Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a reported fire on Newhaven Road, just off the junction with Bonnington Road, at 6.33am.

The building was evacuated as four appliances battled the blaze, believed to be in a tenement building.

There are four confirmed casualties who suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Two fire appliances are still in attendance.