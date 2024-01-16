Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law has been charged with supplying heroin and being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41. El-Nakla, of Dundee, is the brother-in-law of Mr Yousaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court papers state El-Nakla, Stewart and McGowan were allegedly concerned in "supplying a class A drug, namely diamorphine (heroin)". They are further charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis. The offences are alleged to have happened at 12F Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday.

Ramsay El-Nakla appeared with two others on drug charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McGowan, of Dundee, is accused of committing the offences while on bail.

All three made no plea at the court hearing. The trio were arrested on Thursday, January 12.

Asked about the case earlier on Monday, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: "Well I can't comment because it is a live court case. It is due to call today. It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There may well be (a statement) but I'm very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case, let alone one involving my brother in law."