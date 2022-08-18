Crimebeat Dalkeith, Midlothian South and Midlothian East August 8-14

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DALKEITH:

A 43 year old man was arrested and charged on Sunday, August 14 in connection with a number of offences that took place in the Gorebridge and Dalkeith areas, including housebreaking, theft of a vehicle and driving whilst under the influence.

Overnight August 13/14 a shed was broken into at an address in James Lean Avenue, nothing appears to have been stolen.

GOREBRIDGE:

A 22 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident in the Gorebridge area on Monday, August 8.

At around 3.50pm on Wednesday, August 10, a driver of a number 48 LRT bus travelling along Greenhall Road past Barleyknowe Place, Gorebridge was hit by a stone thrown at the bus. Thankfully the driver and no one else was injured. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, August 12, officers were carrying out mobile patrols when they observed a vehicle in Hunterfield Road with a smell of cannabis emanating from it. The vehicle, which was initially lost to sight was subsequently traced by officers. A 23 year old man was issued with a recorded police warning after cannabis was found and seized.