Crimebeat Dalkeith, Midlothian South and Midlothian East August 8-14
Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for August 8-14, as reported by Police Scotland.
DALKEITH:
A 43 year old man was arrested and charged on Sunday, August 14 in connection with a number of offences that took place in the Gorebridge and Dalkeith areas, including housebreaking, theft of a vehicle and driving whilst under the influence.
Overnight August 13/14 a shed was broken into at an address in James Lean Avenue, nothing appears to have been stolen.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan's disappearance treated as murder
-
2
Edinburgh bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
-
3
Edinburgh crime: City OAP who went missing has been murdered, police say
-
4
Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel warns cafe at risk of closure because of North Bridge disruption
-
5
Edinburgh bin strike: Union warns waste will pile up as workers walk out
GOREBRIDGE:
A 22 year old man was arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident in the Gorebridge area on Monday, August 8.
At around 3.50pm on Wednesday, August 10, a driver of a number 48 LRT bus travelling along Greenhall Road past Barleyknowe Place, Gorebridge was hit by a stone thrown at the bus. Thankfully the driver and no one else was injured. Enquiries are ongoing.
On Friday, August 12, officers were carrying out mobile patrols when they observed a vehicle in Hunterfield Road with a smell of cannabis emanating from it. The vehicle, which was initially lost to sight was subsequently traced by officers. A 23 year old man was issued with a recorded police warning after cannabis was found and seized.
On the afternoon of Friday, August 12, Community Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teamed up to carry out further patrols at Gladhouse Reservoir, and were able to provide advice regarding fires and water safety to members of the public as well as highlighting issues being experienced at the reservoir, which include trees being damaged to set camp fires, camp fires spreading and littering.