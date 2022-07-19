Crimebeat Midlothian July 11-17

DALKEITH:
On Monday, July 11, a woman was reported to have entered a local supermarket in Hardengreen Industrial Estate and stolen various items on display. The 54 year old woman was traced by police and reported in connection with the offence.
On Tuesday, July 12, officers carried out plain clothes patrols in the Dalkeith area following reports of anti-social behaviour. This resulted in persons being issued recorded police warnings at King’s Park in connection with drinking in public as well as youths being charged and returned home in relation to anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
On Tuesday, July 12, a woman was reported to have entered a local supermarket in High Street, Dalkeith and stolen various items from open display. Police are following a positive line of enquiry.
NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:
On Monday, July 11, a 48 year old man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of a controlled drug, suspected to be valium, on Westhouses Road, Mayfield. Further enquiries to be carried out.
On Tuesday, July 12, officers stopped a vehicle on Main Street, Newtongrange. The 29 year old male driver was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with various offences, including driving without a licence, without a valid policy of insurance, and being in possession of a personal use amount of cannabis. The vehicle was seized and the man was detained in police custody to attend court the next lawful day.
GOREBRIDGE:
On Thursday, July 14, a 50 year old man was charged in connection with dangerous driving following a road traffic collision in the Lady Brae area of Gorebridge. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
BONNYRIGG:
Local Community Officers are aware of a recent fire at a crop field south of the Hopefield housing estate. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Bonnyrigg Community Officers, PC’s Jonny Cassidy or Chris Howarth, by emailing: [email protected]