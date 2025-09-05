A cyclist was seriously assaulted on an Edinburgh path earlier this week.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious assault of the 46-year-old cyclist on Blackhall Cycle Path, near to Davidson Mains, Edinburgh.

The incident took place around 6.05pm on Tuesday, September 2. The cyclist was cycling away from the Drylaw area on his green vintage-style Dutch bike.

The incident took place around 6.05pm on Tuesday, September 2 on Blackhall Cycle Path in Edinburgh. | NW

The suspect was riding an off-road dirt bike and is described as white, around 5ft 10 and slim build, but their gender is unknown. They were wearing a black full-face helmet and black puffer jacket.

Detective Sergeant Rob Finch said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area or witnessed this attack to please come forward.

“Enquiries have established that two members of the public provided aid to the victim, so would ask them to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1961 of 3 September, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”