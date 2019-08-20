Cyclist suffers 'very serious and very painful' injuries after pedestrian steps in front of bike on Princes Street

A cyclist suffered 'very serious and very painful' injuries after a pedestrian stepped in front of their bike on Princes Street

The incident happened around 1am on Sunday 18th August on Princes Street, at its junction with Lothian Road.

A 38-year-old man was riding his white Raleigh road bike towards Gorgie when a pedestrian stepped into his path, causing him to swerve and fall to the ground.

The cyclist was able to get up and took a black cab to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he continues to be treated for head, rib and shoulder injuries.

Inquiries into this collision are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Jen Forbes from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: "The cyclist has sustained some very serious and very painful injuries, which have left him requiring continued treatment in hospital and we are eager to speak to anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries.

"In particular, we would like to trace the pedestrian in question, and the black cab driver who took the injured man to hospital. If this is you, then please contact police immediately.

"Despite the early hour of the morning the incident occurred, the city centre would have still been busy, especially during a Festival weekend. As such, anyone who saw what happened should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 563 of the 20th August.