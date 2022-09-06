Dalkeith and Midlothian South Crimebeat August 29- September 4

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, August 30, a report was received of windows having been smashed and fire damage to a shed at school premises in Croft Street, Dalkeith.

On Thursday, September 1, a 50 year old man was charged in connection with failing to supply a specimen of breath after being stopped by roads policing officers in the Easthouses Road area of Dalkeith. The man was held in custody to appear at court.

Stock photo.

On Friday, September 2, local community officers were carrying out patrols on Lauder Road, Dalkeith when they observed a man riding an electric scooter on the roadway and public footpaths, who also failed to comply with a traffic sign. The 35 year old man, who made off from police, was later traced and charged in connection with various road traffic offences including having no insurance, and the scooter was seized. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, September 3, a 34 year old woman was stopped in her vehicle by police and issued with a fixed penalty ticket after failing to comply with a traffic signal on High Street.

GOREBRIDGE:

Around 11.15am on Saturday, September 3, a white Triumph motorbike was stolen from Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge. Two men were observed pushing the bike, which was recovered nearby. Enquiries are ongoing.