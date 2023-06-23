News you can trust since 1873
Dalkeith crash: Pedestrian suffers 'serious head injury' in Midlothian hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

Police hunt after hit-and-run which left pedestrian with ‘serious head injury’
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorcyclist in Midlothian.

The crash took place on South Street in Dalkeith, at around 7.15pm on Saturday, June 17. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the motorcyclist left before police arrived. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, declined medical treatment at the time. However, he suffered a serious head injury and later went to hospital for treatment. He has now been discharged.

Officers said that the motorcyclist was with a group of riders when they struck the pedestrian. Police are urging the motorcyclist or anyone who was with them to come forward. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, Roads Policing Unit, Livingston, said: “During our investigation into the crash we were made aware that the pedestrian had to go to hospital due to a serious head injury he sustained as a result of the incident. Although we spoke to witnesses at the time, we still need to trace the motorcyclist involved.

Police said a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on South Street in Dalkeith, Midlothian.
"We know that the motorcyclist was with a group of other riders and I would appeal to the person that struck the pedestrian, or anyone who was part of the group, to get in touch with police as soon as possible. We just need to find out their version of events. We are still keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage from the street at the time to get in touch as their images may help our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3817 of Saturday, 17 June 2023.