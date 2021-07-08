Dalmeny Park incident: Police in attendance following an assault in an Edinburgh park on Thursday

Police are conducting enquiries after recieving a report of an assault in Dalmeny Park in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:29 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:35 am
Police spotted outside Dalmeny Park with units in attendance (Photo: Katharine Hay).

Police received a report of an assault at around 2.55am on Thursday, July 8 in Dalmeny Street Park area of Edinburgh.

Officers are currently conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses said they saw police units in attendance this morning from 8am onwards surrounding the park with one saying that the park appeared to be taped off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police received a report of an assault around 2.55am on Thursday, 8 July, 2021 in Dalmeny Street Park area of Edinburgh.

"Officers are currently conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Police Scotland has also been contacted for further comment on whether parts of park are taped off or not.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.