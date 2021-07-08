Police spotted outside Dalmeny Park with units in attendance (Photo: Katharine Hay).

Police received a report of an assault at around 2.55am on Thursday, July 8 in Dalmeny Street Park area of Edinburgh.

Officers are currently conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses said they saw police units in attendance this morning from 8am onwards surrounding the park with one saying that the park appeared to be taped off.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Police Scotland has also been contacted for further comment on whether parts of park are taped off or not.

