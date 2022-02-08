Danderhall crash: Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit and run involving flatbed truck in Midlothian
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash in Danderhall, where the flatbed truck left the scene.
The crash took place at The Wisp between Millerhill Road and Edmonstone Road around 9.55 am on Monday, and police have released an appeal for witnesses.
The pedestrian, a 51-year-old male, was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The truck, which was carrying a set of ladders on the rear, left the scene.
In a statement on social media, where police have asked for witnesses to come forward, Police Sergeant Paul Ewing of the Road Policing Unit commented : “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1337 of 7 February, 2022."
Crimestoppers can also be contacted should callers wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555111.