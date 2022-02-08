The crash took place at The Wisp between Millerhill Road and Edmonstone Road around 9.55 am on Monday, and police have released an appeal for witnesses.

The pedestrian, a 51-year-old male, was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The truck, which was carrying a set of ladders on the rear, left the scene.

In a statement on social media, where police have asked for witnesses to come forward, Police Sergeant Paul Ewing of the Road Policing Unit commented : “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1337 of 7 February, 2022."

Crimestoppers can also be contacted should callers wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555111.

