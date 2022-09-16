Daniel Fuller committed his “terrible” crimes over a period of 13 years, the court heard.

The 38-year-old, formerly from Bathgate, was convicted of seven charges against five women in a trial last month.

And, appearing at Aberdeen High Court on Friday (September 16), Fuller was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Daniel Fuller has been jailed for raping five women in Edinburgh, West Lothian, the Highlands, and Dundee

The father of eight was also handed a further three years on license, and added to the sex offender register indefinitely, police said.

Among his crimes, Fuller raped a 14-year-old girl in Inverness and later in Edinburgh, a 16-year-old in Fauldhouse and Dalkeith, Midlothian, and a third woman in West Lothian.

Fuller raped another woman in Bathgate in August 2020, the court heard, and his final victim at her home in Dundee in September 2020.

Reacting to his sentencing, Detective Inspector Jennifer Priestley said: "We welcome the sentencing of Daniel Fuller, who has shown himself to be a predatory and dangerous man having committed such terrible crimes against his victims.

“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has now been found guilty of his crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of abuse to come forward and report it.

“Police Scotland takes all reports of abuse seriously and we will carry out a thorough investigation no matter how long ago these incidents took place.”