McNally has now been sentenced to a community payback order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish football manager who shared confidential medical records of David Goodwillie’s rape victim on the internet has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Tony McNally, 38, was boss of Glasgow United FC when he was ordered by the club’s owner Hugh Kelly to distribute the sensitive documents relating to Denise Clair online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNally and club coach Iain Orr posted excerpts of the records to the X social media site in a bid to clear the name of the disgraced striker after he had signed for the West of Scotland League outfit.

Several screenshots of Ms Clair’s medical files were posted online, alongside comments including “Goodwillie innocent” in June 2023.

McNally has now been sentenced to a community payback order with an unpaid work element of 55 hours to be completed within 12 months.

He is the former head coach of League Two side Annan Athletic, ex-head of youth development at Dumbarton and ex-under 20s coach of Clyde FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Pics of Tony McNally (DOB: 20.11.86) Outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

In 2023, Goodwillie signed for Glasgow United in a controversial move that led to the club being threatened with eviction from their council-owned stadium.

Former Scotland international Goodwillie was found to have raped Ms Clair in January 2011 while he was playing for Dundee United by a civil court six years later.

The shamed forward was found to have carried out the attack and several clubs that have signed him since, including Clyde and Raith Rovers, have been heavily criticised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football manager sentenced after pleading guilty to breach of the peace

McNally, from Glasgow, was in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace charge last month.

Sheriff Charles Walls said: “It ought to have been clear to you that the contents of the document you shared were confidential, highly sensitive and that significant distress would be caused to the complainer.

“I understand from the report that you ought to have known better.”

Last month Glasgow United FC owner Hugh Kelly, 65, was ordered to pay Ms Clair £3,000 in compensation and carry out 55 hours of unpaid work after he admitted to inciting McNally and Orr to post the information online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Walls described Kelly, of Bothwell, Lanarkshire, as the “ring leader” of the online leak and said Ms Clair had suffered “vitriolic abuse online” since taking civil action against her attackers.

Club coach Iain Orr, 45, was also told to complete the same amount of hours of unpaid work as punishment for his part in the offence.