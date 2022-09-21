David Mark Hill, 55, has been reported missing from his home in Grays, Essex.

He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall with dark hair and a beard. The 55-year-old is thought to be wearing ash-cloured chinos, a black jacket, a backpack, red and black Nike Air trainers.

Essex Police believe that he may have travelled almost 400 miles from his home to Edinburgh.

Officers from the local police force are now working with Police Scotland in their search.

In a social media appeal, Essex Police wrote: “We’re appealing for the public’s help to find David Mark Hill, who's missing from #Grays.

“We're carrying out a number of enquiries in order to locate him and we now believe he could be in #Edinburgh.

