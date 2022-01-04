Dean Conner: Police in East Lothian 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing man from Musselburgh

Police are ‘growing increasingly’ concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Musselburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 7:21 pm

Dean was last seen at around 5pm on December 31, 2021, in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh, walking towards the Promenade area of the town.

He is a 37-year-old white male, is 5’10 and has dark brown/black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts can call Police Scotland on 101, and should quote incident 2238 of 31/12/21.

Missing man Dean Conner was last seen on North High Street on New Years Eve.