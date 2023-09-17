Detections increase parallels rise in crime

Overall crime has risen within the Lothians and Scottish Borders as Police Scotland makes hard choices to maintain effective policing within the funding available, the force has said.

Chief Superintendent Alwyn Bell said the force will continue to provide the highest level of service.

Figures published recently, covering the period April to June 2023, show that the total number of recorded criminal incidents has risen from 4484, to 5031.

However, there has also been an overall rise in detection rates, which have increased by more than three percentage points, compared to the previous year.

The division has seen no murders recorded during the first quarter of 2023, compared to one in the same period last year, while attempted murders and culpable homicides are also down.

There has been a rise in the total number of violent offences taking place throughout West Lothian, East Lothian, Midlothian and the Scottish Borders. The overall number of sexual crimes being reported has risen from 268, to 369, including 15 more recorded indecent or sexual assaults. There have, however, been two fewer rapes or assaults with intent to rape.

This rise in recorded sexual crime can partly be attributed to an increased confidence in reporting such offences, with Public Protection Officers working closely in partnership on a daily basis to support those victims through the criminal justice processes. There was also a rise of four percentage points in the detection rate for sexual crime.

Acquisitive crime was also up from 1963 reports to 2,126. This includes a slight rise in housebreaking, with attempted break-ins up from 208 to 221.

There has also been a reduction in the number of people being hurt on the region’s road network.

The total number of casualties has fallen from 149 to 134, including three fewer fatalities and 27 fewer slight-injury collisions.