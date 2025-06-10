Edinburgh detectives release images of man that could help with serious assault at Lothian Road
The Friday night assault occurred at around 2.05am in the early hours of Saturday, April 26, on Lothian Road, Edinburgh.
The man in the images is described as being of South Asian appearance, slim build, 5ft 6in to 5ft 9in tall and aged late teens to early 20s, with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark bottoms and dark trainers.
Detective Constable Christopher Stewart said: “I would urge this man or anyone who recognises him to please make contact with us. I would also ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to please speak to officers via 101, quoting reference 1272 of 27 April 2025.
“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”