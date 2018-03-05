Detectives found child pornography on man’s computer after tip off

A WEST Lothian man had his name added to the sex offenders’ register yesterday after he admitted downloading child pornography.

Gary Murray pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children between 18 and 31 May last year.

The 47-year-old was caught after detectives, acting on a tip-off from Police Scotland’s cyber crime unit, raided his home in Gavin Place, Livingston, West Lothian.

Police seized computer equipment from his home and when Morgan was interviewed, he made various admissions about who the equipment belonged to.

Officers had the computer hard discs forensically analysed and discovered a total of 34 vile images of youngsters being sexually abused.

Mr Robertson said 20 of the images were at grade ‘A’ – the worst category.

Alan Jackson, defending, said he had told Morgan that his name would go on the sex offenders’ register with immediate effect. He added: “I explained that the court will inevitably call for a background report. I’ll address the court in mitigation once that report is available.”

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch deferred sentence until 5 April and said Morgan would remain on bail.

He told the accused: “You require to be placed on what is colloquially known as the sex offenders’ register and that will happen today. The length of time for which you will remain on the register will be decided when sentence is passed.”