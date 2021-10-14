Dirtbike stolen from lock-up at farm near Penicuik

An off-road motorbike has been stolen from a lock-up on a Lothians farm.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 10:21 am
The theft took place near Penicuik, Midlothian, on Tuesday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "We received a report of a break-in to a workshop at a farm in Penicuik sometime between 10pm on Tuesday 12 October and 6am on Wednesday, 13 October, 2021.

"An off road motorike was stolen.

"Anyone who knows where the bike is now should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2849 of 13 October."

