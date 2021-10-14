The theft took place near Penicuik, Midlothian, on Tuesday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "We received a report of a break-in to a workshop at a farm in Penicuik sometime between 10pm on Tuesday 12 October and 6am on Wednesday, 13 October, 2021.

"An off road motorike was stolen.

The bike was stolen on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

"Anyone who knows where the bike is now should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2849 of 13 October."