Dog found dead and believed to have been deliberately killed according to animal experts
THE SSPCA are appealing for witnesses after a dog was deliberately killed.
A member of the public found the deceased Chihuahua in the Harthill Road area of Shotts last week.
A recent postmortem revealed the dog suffered trauma to the neck leading experts to believe it had been strangled intentionally.
Inspector Dawn Robertson said: “The male long-haired Chihuahua was found at around 8pm.
“He was still dry and rigor mortis had not yet set in.
“The post-mortem results showed that the cause of death was severe trauma to the neck region which caused the neck to break.
“This suggests this was a deliberate act.”
Ms Roberston said: “We would like to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death.
“It is a criminal offence to harm or kill an animal and we are keen to find the person responsible.
“If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”
Since the animal have posted their appeal on their website it has sparked outrage online.
One person commented: "Humans are the most cruel species on earth, why would anyone do this deliberately to a gorgeous wee dog is totally beyond me, I hope they are caught and punished."
Another said: "It’s time the law gets tightened up for killing animals. It’s truly appalling and with the amount of animals getting stolen. Something needs to be done."