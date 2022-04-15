Police Scotland confirmed that a 46-year-old man who had previously been detained has been charged in connection with the deaths of John Paul Duffy and Emma Baillie.

He is due to appear in private on petition from custody at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday morning.

Officers attended High Coats Flats in Coates Street in the town following a concern for person call on Sunday, April 10, and discovered the body of Mr Duffy, 51, within the property.

Emma Baillie was discovered dead on Tuesday. Pic: Police Scotland

As part of their investigation detectives also went to a second flat nearby in the town’s Calder Street around 5.35pm on Tuesday, April 12 and the body of a woman was found.

After a formal identification process was completed, the dead woman has been named as Emma Baillie, 26. Both deaths are being treated as murder following a report sent to prosecutors at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “I would also like to reassure the public that officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and there is an increased police presence in the area. If you have any concerns call us on 101 or speak to officers.”

He also appealed for further information about the case, adding: “Extensive enquiries are continuing into both deaths and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of them in recent weeks as we seek to establish their movements.”

Police officers discovered John Paul Duffy's body in a Coatbridge flat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of Sunday, 10 April, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus and can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1

