Dramatic pictures show ATM ripped from Edinburgh bank after early morning raid

Dramatic pictures show an ATM abandoned on the ground a smashed bank window after raiders struck in Edinburgh.

This is the scene on Castle Street, just off Princes Street in Edinburgh city centre, where raiders removed an ATM machine from inside a Virgin bank.

The scene on Castle Street this morning

Police have confirmed they were called to an incident at around 3.30am today (Thursday) and that enquiries are ongoing into whether any property was stolen.

More to follow.

