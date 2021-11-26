Driver jailed for horrific Edinburgh fireball death smash

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Ednilson De Ceita's BMW X5 collided with a Peugeot 206 being driven by Jonny Smith, 29, who suffered a fatal head injury in the crash before his car exploded in flames. His body was recovered by firefighters.

De Ceita, 29, had denied causing the death of groundworker Mr Smith by dangerous driving on May 25 in 2018 on the A902 Maybury Road, in Edinburgh, by driving at excessive speed and driving onto the opposite carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles and colliding with the Peugeot and another vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh also found property firm manager De Ceita, of Western Harbour Way, Edinburgh, guilty of driving the car at the time of the fatal collision when he did not have a valid licence or insurance.

Police are still hunting for the driver of a stolen grey Audi A3, with number plate SM17 EAK, which De Ceita had swerved to avoid. It is believed to have been in convoy with a silver hatchback when the tragedy occurred at 3am.

Advocate depute Michael Meehan QC told the court: "At the time of the impact the BMW X5 was being driven at 63mph."

He said there was evidence that the vehicle was driven in an area of hatched marking on the roadway prior to it taking a deviation to the right.

Killer driver jailed for six years: Ednilson De Ceita

De Ceita stated that he saw an Audi coming towards him and into his lane and he took evasive action before the collision.

But he also said that a mobile phone in his vehicle sounded as if it had received a notification and he turned to look at his passenger for "about half a second" to ask who the message was from before turning back.

He claimed that as he turned back he saw a set of headlights which appeared to be on full beam directly in front of him.

Jailing De Ceita, Lord Beckett said: "You gave Mr Smith no chance of surviving the collision."

Tragic: The scene of the fatal crash.

He said Mr Smith was "a wholly innocent young man" who had spent much of his last day caring for a brother who was recovering from illness.

Lord Beckett said he had read "harrowing statements" from the victim's relatives and was given information about "Jonathan's life and work and hopes and dreams". He said: "They explain the devastation brought on them."

The judge said: "I am left in no doubt that a number of his close relatives have suffered grievous consequences for their physical and mental health. It is the manner of your driving which caused the fatal accident."

The death of Jonny Smith has left his family devastated.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC said De Ceita now accepted that he was aware at the time that a licence he had was not valid.

He said: "At the time he didn't believe he had been speeding or think he was, but now accepts that he was."

READ MORE: Family of Maybury crash victim Jonny Smith share their pain and anger over tragic death

Mr Renucci said: "These cases are particularly tragic and that is not lost on De Ceita. It is a personal tragedy for him and his family, but of course he recognises and accepts, that is really nothing to the impact of his actions on Mr Smith and Mr Smith's family."

"He totally regrets his actions. He has expressed genuine remorse over the death of Mr Smith. He recognises that is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life that he is responsible for the death of another."

De Ceita was banned from driving for nine years and until he passes an extended driving test.

Moving: Tributes at the spot where Jonny Smith lost his life.

Following the sentencing hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “There were a number of complexities to this investigation but officers remained determined and committed to establish what caused this crash and cost Jonny his life.

“Ednilson Ceita failed to admit that his actions resulted in this catastrophic event. We found that he was driving at excessive speed, ultimately swerving into oncoming traffic, which led to his BMW colliding with the Peugeot being driven by Mr Smith and another vehicle.

“Jonny’s family have had to wait over three years for justice. They have been dignified and resolute throughout and I hope that today’s verdict offers them some form of comfort.

“I’d like to thank my investigation team, our colleagues in the Road Policing Unit and other elements of the organisation who contributed to the outcome, but most importantly to Jonny’s family, friends, and the wider community he was an integral part of, for their support during our investigation.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.