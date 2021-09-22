Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Police officers found Ian Kerr sitting in his broken down car close to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Kerr, 52, claimed there was a mechanical problem with his motor and had been drinking at a friend’s home before returning to the vehicle to collect his wallet.

Official residence: The Palace of Holyroodhouse

He was breathalysed at the roadside at Queen’s Drive where he blew 130mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

Kerr pleaded guilty to an amended charge of being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit at Queen’s Drive in Edinburgh on March 26 this year when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court police officers on patrol spotted Kerr’s vehicle “stationary in the roadway with no lights on” at around 10.30pm on March 26 this year.

Mr Thomson said: “They found the accused in the driver’s seat and he was sitting in the vehicle alone.

“The constables asked the accused to roll down his window but he said he could not due to a mechanical problem.

“The accused unlocked the vehicle door and handed the keys to the constables. The constables noticed he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.”

Kerr was breathalysed and it was found he was almost six times the legal drink drive limit.

Mr Thomson added: “His response to being cautioned and charged at St Leonard’s police station was that he was ‘disgusted with himself’.”

Solicitor Sandra Walker told the court that Kerr had broken down near to Palace and had gone to a friend’s home nearby and consumed alcohol.

He then later returned to his vehicle to retrieve his wallet but the lawyer said he accepts “he was in charge of the vehicle” when spoken to by police.

Ms Walker added Kerr, from Edinburgh, does not intend to drive anymore due to ongoing medical conditions.

Sheriff Adrian Cottam fined Kerr a total of £420 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

