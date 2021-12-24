Drug driving in Penicuik
On December 8 a vehicle was seen to be driving suspiciously on Edinburgh Road, Penicuik.
Police attended and the driver failed a roadside drugs wipe. He was arrested and conveyed to police custody.
Meanwhile, on December 10, police were called to Ladywood Court, Penicuik after youths had smashed a window of an address and made off. Enquiries are ongoing.
On December 6, a vehicle window was discovered smashed on Polton Vale, Loanhead. Enquiries are ongoing.
On December 12, police were on patrol when they observed a man running away from store staff in the Straiton Mains area.
The 31 year old man when traced was found to be in possession of stolen items. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and held in custody to appear at court.