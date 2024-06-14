Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cocaine worth £37,000 was seized at an Edinburgh property after police carried out a drugs raid.

Officers raided a property in Wester Drylaw Drive earlier today after they received intelligence that the property was involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

The cocaine was seized during the operation, as well as a six figure sum of cash.