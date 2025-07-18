A man has been arrested and charged after East Lothian Community Action Team officers executed a warrant at a property in the Elphinstone area of East Lothian.

More than £65,000 of cannabis was recovered, along with large quantities of what is suspected to be controlled drugs, weapons and a sum of cash.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection, and he is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Ryan Gilhooly said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to identify those connected to the supply of illegal drugs in our community and seize dangerous weapons which can be used for criminal purposes.

“We would like to reassure the community that we will take action on those involved in criminality and recognise the role the public can play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible.”

Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.