Mohamed Bouhnika left the three women and two men lying badly injured in the street after he smashed into them in September last year.

The 36-year-old motorist attempted to flee the scene in his blue Ford Fiesta and was eventually caught by police after he crashed into two cars at the city’s Lothian Road.

Bouhnika was arrested and breathalysed following the incident and was found to more than four times the drink drive limit.

Part of Lothian Road was closed after the incident. Picture: via Edinburgh Evening News crime and breaking incidents Facebook group

He pleaded guilty to charges of causing injury to five people by dangerous driving and driving while over the limit when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court via video link.

CCTV footage showed Bouhnika turning into the capital’s Rose Street from Frederick Street at speed and collide with the five pedestrians in quick succession.

Bouhnika, from Edinburgh, then drove towards two police officers who were on mobile patrol and who were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

Prosecutor Rosie Cook told the court the incident took place at around 12.40am on September 12 last year.

Ms Cook said the first victims to be struck were Zoe Brown and James McBride who were thrown into the air after being hit from behind.

The crazed driver then struck pedestrians Cassie Reid, James Parker and Margaret Ewing as he drove west along the city centre street.

The fiscal added PC Keith Morrison and PC Cyprian Kroniszewski had to jump to safety as Bouhnika drove towards them.

The car was then spotted heading up Lothian Road where the driver smashed into two cars that had stopped at a red light.

The collision left Bouhnika’s vehicle with “a dislodged front wheel” and he was soon caught and arrested by police.

Ms Cook said four of the victims suffered injuries including bruising and cuts to their heads and body while Ms Ewing suffered the most serious injuries with a fractured rib and dislocated shoulder.

The fiscal told the court Bouhnika provided a breath test reading of 93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

Sheriff Douglas Keir remanded Bouhnika in custody.

