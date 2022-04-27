Drunk East Lothian woman was almost six times the legal alcohol driving limit

Sandra Forrest, 57, provided the “huge reading” after members of the public spotted her vehicle weaving across a country road in July last year and raised the alarm about her erratic driving.

Police were called out and Forrest was pulled by over on the A199 near Haddington, East Lothian, where officers were said to have “strongly smelled alcohol” coming from the vehicle as they were speaking to her.

Forrest was then taken to an Edinburgh police station where she gave the massive reading of 130mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg and she was formally charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

Long walk home: Forrest was banned from the roads

Forrest, of Whitecraig, East Lothian, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the limit when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month and returned to the dock for a sentencing hearing.

Defending solicitor Rebecca Weissgerber told the court her that client was a first offender.

The solicitor said that Forrest had been deemed as being medically not suitable to carry out unpaid work or to having a supervision order imposed.

The lawyer added: “She knows it will be a fairly lengthy [road] ban due to the high reading.”

Sheriff Nigel Ross said the sentence would reflect the “high level of alcohol” in her system and handed down a ban of 24 months and ordered her to pay a fine of £190.

The sheriff also allowed Forrest to take part in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme whereby the road ban will be reduced by a quarter if she completes the course successfully.

Previously the court was told Forrest had been visiting her ex-partner in North Berwick and was driving back to her home when members of the public saw her driving erratically.

Ms Weissgerber said the court proceedings had been an “extremely anxious matter” for her client and she suffered from mobility issues due to arthritis of the spine.