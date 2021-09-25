Drylaw: A number of overnight fires being treated by police as 'suspicious'
Three separate fires were reported in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.
At around 1.40am police received reports of bins on fire on Jansch Place, Inchcolm Court and West Pilton Grove.
Nobody was injured in the incidents but Police Scotland has confirmed that the fires are being treated as suspicious.
Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of these fires.
“Enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity on these streets, to please come forward."
If you have any information on the fires you should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0436 of September 25.
Alternatively, if you have information to share but would like to remain anonymous you can do so by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.