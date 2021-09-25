Drylaw: A number of overnight fires being treated by police as 'suspicious'

Three separate fires were reported in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 3:09 pm

At around 1.40am police received reports of bins on fire on Jansch Place, Inchcolm Court and West Pilton Grove.

Nobody was injured in the incidents but Police Scotland has confirmed that the fires are being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of these fires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity on these streets, to please come forward."

Read More

Read More
Campaigners warn women fear harassment as pro-life groups begin 'vigils' at Edin...

If you have any information on the fires you should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0436 of September 25.

Alternatively, if you have information to share but would like to remain anonymous you can do so by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police received reports of bins on fire on Jansch Place, Inchcolm Court and West Pilton Grove.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.