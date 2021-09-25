At around 1.40am police received reports of bins on fire on Jansch Place, Inchcolm Court and West Pilton Grove.

Nobody was injured in the incidents but Police Scotland has confirmed that the fires are being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of these fires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity on these streets, to please come forward."

If you have any information on the fires you should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0436 of September 25.

Alternatively, if you have information to share but would like to remain anonymous you can do so by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police received reports of bins on fire on Jansch Place, Inchcolm Court and West Pilton Grove.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.